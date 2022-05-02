Anker intros new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with 20W USB-C charging

Today, Anker is expanding its lineup of MagSafe-compatible accessories with the debut of a new and even more capable power bank. Packing a 10,000mAh battery into the portable battery form-factor we’ve seen in the past, the new Anker MagSafe offering is the brand’s most capable solution yet. Offering a 7.5W MagSafe pad, there’s also 20W USB-C charging and more.

Anker launches first 10,000mah MagSafe Power Bank

Marking Anker’s fourth MagSafe power bank to ship, the new 10,000mAh model arrives as the most capable version so far. It is the very first model that’s actually available to step up from the 5,000mAh design that has become oh so popular not just with Anker, but the broader accessory market.

This time around to accommodate twice the battery capacity, the latest Anker release has a much bulkier form-factor than we’ve seen before. It still have the same footprint as previous models, but is a bit thicker by comparison. That of course comes at the benefit of being able to refuel an iPhone 12 twice with the internal battery, or an iPhone 13 1.8 times.

Unlike previous models, there is only one colorway available at launch. We will likely see some additional styles pop up in the future similarly to how the first MagSafe power bank from Anker launched in black before getting a pastel makeover a few months later.

As per the usual here for MagSafe power banks, you’re still looking at a standard 7.5W charging speed. Even with Anker doubling the capacity to 10,000mAh, it is still relying on the same power output rate as other MagSafe battery models we’ve checked out in the past.

Alongside being able to rely on the built-in magnetic wireless charging features, Anker has also packed in a secondary means of topping off your devices. The side USB-C port which is used to refuel the Anker 10,000 MagSafe power bank itself can also then dish out 20W speeds to your handset or other gadgets. You’ll also find a USB-A slot for charging a second wired device, as well.

Anker is also building in a new version of kickstand, as well. It’s a feature you won’t use all the time, but we’ve found that it seriously comes in handy in past reviews of other Anker MagSafe power banks.

Now available for purchase, the new 10,000mAh Anker MagSafe Battery joins the rest of the brand’s iPhone 12 and 13 series accessories on Amazon. It enters with a $79.99 price tag, which is a fitting increase from its standard 5,000mAh models.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having used a handful of third-party MagSafe power banks over the past year, the 10,000mAh battery on Anker’s immediately catches my eye. It might not be as convenient for daily use as the slimmer models out there, but I can easily see this being an option you keep in the everyday carry in case for some extra juice in a pinch.

And even though it still has a 7.5W output, the inclusion of a 20W USB-C port means you can actually put the larger battery to work with more than an iPhone 13. I’ll be excited to hopefully get my hands on one of these soon and put it to the test.

