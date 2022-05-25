Gold Box storage from $19.50: SanDisk Portable SSD all-time low, microSD, more (Up to $210 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $210 in savings on Western Digital and SanDisk portable solid-state drives, hard drives, memory cards, and more. You can now score the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD for $259.99 shipped. Originally $380, it more recently carries a $330 listing and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal is also $10 under our recent World Backup Day deal. This is SanDisk’s pro model portable that runs at up to 2,000MB/s over USB-C with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear. It delivers a rubberized aluminum housing that doubles as a heatsink of sorts alongside IP55 water and dust resistance. Hit up our hands-on review for more details and head below for the rest of today’s notable Gold Box storage sale. 

Gold Box SSD, HD, microSD deals:

Be sure to check out the new OWC aluminum bootable USB-A/C portable SSD the size of a flash drive and Samsung’s brand new T7 Shield rubberized portable SSD. On top of that, we are also still tracking an Amazon all-time low on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 1TB portable solid-state drive. All of the details on that are waiting for you right here

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD features:

  • Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read or write speeds. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
  • A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heat sink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure
  • Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3), and a handy carabineer loop for securing your drive all deliver extra peace of mind when you’re out in the world

