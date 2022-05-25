Casely 40% off sitewide Memorial Day: iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe, and AirPods covers from $12

We are now tracking 40% off MagSafe power banks, iPhone 12 and 13 cases, AirPods covers, and more at Casely. The brand, well known for its wild designs and colorful Apple gear accessories, is now offering some big-tine deals on everything it sells in celebration of Memorial Day 2022. From now through Monday, you can land some of the best prices we have tracked this year. The Mother’s Day event was 30% off while other Casely sales in 2022 forced you into purchasing more than one item to land the discount, but not this time. Head below for more information and the promo code to score 40% off the Casely MagSafe power banks, iPhone 12 and 13 cases, AirPods gear, and more.

Casely MagSafe power banks, iPhone cases, more now 40% off

The Casely Memorial Day sale is now in full swing with everything it offers on its official site eligible for the price drops. Simply use code MDW40 at checkout to lock in the discount. Free shipping is available on all orders over $50 in the US.

You’ll find loads of iPhone cases for Apple’s latest model all the way back to iPhone 6 and 7 on tap here as well as Casely’s range of AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 cases. But we have our eye on the MagSafe power banks. They quickly sold out after being unveiled back in March, but several of the colorways and designs are now live on its magnetic Power Pods. Regularly $60, using the code above will knock your total down to $36 for one of the best prices we have tracked. As you might know from our hands-on review of the Casely MagSafe power banks, they house a 5,000mAh battery with USB-C charging and can even be used with non-MagSafe gear via a corded connection. All of your Qi-compatible wireless earbuds cases can also make use of its portable power recharging with all of the details you need to know waiting right here.

You can browse through the rest of the Casely Memorial Day MagSafe power banks and iPhone case deals right here. You’ll also find the rest of its highlight and best-selling gear organized on this landing page.

Alongside Belkin’s Memorial event that launched this morning with its own set of MagSafe power banks and charging gear, you’ll find the rest of our holiday coverage as head into this weekend waiting right here.

Casely Power Pod features:

Dropping your MagSafe Wireless Charger can be terrifying—unless you’ve got a Power Pod from Casely! Our Current MOOd Cow Print Power Pod MagSafe Wireless Charger will lift your spirits and have you dancing like a happy cow in spring. Best of all, Power Pods run on MagSafe technology, so you can charge your iPhone wire-free. The Power Pod also contains shock-absorbent properties to ease the nerves of even the clumsiest user.

