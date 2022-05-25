Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 brings Task Force 141 back to life on October 28

Well, it’s official. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is on the horizon. We knew that a sequel to Modern Warfare was coming, but we now have an official logo as well as a release date: October 28, 2022. Yesterday, the launch was confirmed with a trailer…of sorts. It was kind of odd for Call of Duty, didn’t have any CGI, and there were no explosions. But it did confirm a few things, so let’s break it down below.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 reintroduces iconic characters

The trailer for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is…interesting. It’s a real-life cinematic with a drone flying around at a shipyard. You’ll see a cargo ship that has a massive Modern Warfare 2 banner on it that eventually docks to line up with other banners, revealing Ghost. This will mark Ghost’s first official return to a Call of Duty campaign since we saw him killed in a previous game. In addition to Ghost, we also see Price, Gaz, Soap, and Alejandro in this massive “90,000 square feet of visible-from-space iconography” to announce the next chapter in Call of Duty history.

See more #ModernWarfare2 Ships October 28th 💀 pic.twitter.com/OsgOspGh1j — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 24, 2022

This iconic team is sure to bring back memories, as many are returning characters, while there are a few new to the title. This is the return of Task Force 141, though that’s all we know about the team so far. No pre-orders are live yet, but the trailer also pointed to June 8 as the next date to look forward to, and I can’t wait to see what comes then.

9to5Toys’ Take

I haven’t been this excited about Call of Duty since…Modern Warfare. It’s been a few years, and honestly, I think I’ll end up picking up Modern Warfare 2, even if for just the campaign. I think I’m slightly done with massive online multiplayer like Call of Duty is known for. Instead, I enjoy the strategy required to complete missions at my own pace. I love the feeling of conquering a tough story, and Call of Duty has generally always delivered on that front.

These characters are going to play key roles in the story, especially Alejandro Vargas, who’s a new name in the game. He’s a Colonel and a Mexican Special Forces Operator, which should make for a great storyline.

Are you looking forward to Modern Warfare 2 coming out toward the end of the year? I’ll be waiting to see what information we get over the next few months before fully deciding myself. I’d love to hear your perspective though, so be sure to sound off in the comments below!

