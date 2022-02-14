Call of Duty Modern Warfare sequel confirmed alongside rebuilt Warzone for 2022

Over the weekend, Call of Duty released a community update as a “Warzone special briefing for our players.” Today marks the launch of Season Two for Call of Duty Vanguard and the current Warzone, so we’ll also take a look at that as well. However, we’re going to focus on the upcoming Call of Duty and Warzone launch slated for later this year, which Infinity Ward is leading the helm of development. So, what all can we expect from the 2022 release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2? Well, let’s break down the latest blog post to find out.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare sequel confirmed

While we expected that Infinity War would be making a sequel to its 2019 title, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, it’s now been confirmed. In the blog post, the team says that “This year’s Call of Duty is a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019.” Alongside that, we know that both the new game and a new Warzone experience are on the way that are “designed together from the ground up.” It’ll be a “massive evolution of Battle Royale” with “all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode.” This all comes on the heels of a new engine that’ll power both games, which should bring a refreshed experience all around as well. We’re not give much more information than that, but the news does deliver several key factors.

For starters, we know that this Call of Duty release will be the ‘most ambitious plan in franchise history’ according to earlier reports. Likely, this comes from the fact that the studio is building the game from the ground up with a new engine. New engines will allow Infinity Ward to leverage the latest that gaming technology has to offer, including 4K120 gaming on Xbox Series X and ray tracing with NVIDIA and AMD’s latest graphics cards. While previous games have had some elements of ray tracing, the latest 30-series GPUs take things to the next level, so it’ll be great to see what Infinity Ward can do with the improved power.

On the Warzone side of things, it’s about time that the game was rebuilt from the ground up. While it launched originally in 2019 and was loved by many, the game was quickly overrun by hackers, bots, and cheaters. While that’s inevitable in any game, it’s particularly notable in Warzone for many. In fact, that’s one of the many reasons why I don’t play Warzone, it’s just no longer fun to me. With the game being rebuilt by Infinity Ward in a new engine from the ground up, I have high hopes that a lot of the problems in the game will be addressed finally and will likely give it a shot once again.

9to5Toys’ Take

Will I be purchasing Call of Duty this year? Honestly, probably not, but not for the reason you might think. While I skipped Vanguard, I’ll likely dive back into the franchise with the sequel to Modern Warfare. The Modern Warfare series is my favorite lineup in the Call of Duty franchise, so this is a release that I’ve been waiting for. On top of that, with Microsoft looking to purchase Activision, it’s possible that Call of Duty could be included in Game Pass by the time it release, if not shortly after. While it might not include the deluxe version of the game, the base title will be more than enough to enjoy the story and play online with some friends, which is really all I’m after these days.

