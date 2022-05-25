Pick up Samsung’s Odyssey G7 32-inch 240Hz curved gaming monitor at new low of $565.50

Amazon is offering the Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-inch 240Hz 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $565.54 shipped. Normally going for around $800, this 29% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this monitor, beating our previous mention by $34. The 1000R curve of the 32-inch monitor will increase your level of immersion while also reducing eye strain. NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support are present to eliminate tearing and stuttering while gaming, leading to a smoother overall experience. HDR 600 will also enhance the gaming and content consumption experience by providing greater contrast and colors. Something Samsung calls Infinity Core Lighting is also built into the monitor to provide ambient accent lighting to your setup. You can learn more by checking out our launch coverage.

If you want to save some cash, you can go with the LG UltraGear 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $267. You will lose support for NVIDIA G-SYNC but AMD FreeSync Premium is still present. The HDR performance will also be lower with its HDR10 support, but still better than not having any HDR. The refresh rate is also a drop-down to 165Hz but if you’ve just been rocking 60Hz, it will be a major step up regardless. Both monitors will come with stands that feature height, swivel, and pivot adjustments so you can set the monitor in the right position that best suits your setup.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. For instance, you can pick up the ASUS ROG Strix Liquid Cooled RX 6900 XT OC Edition GPU for $1,400. This GPU is unlike the ones you typically see with its integrated liquid cooling system.

Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

