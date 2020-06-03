Samsung’s new Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors tout 240Hz panels, pre-order now

- Jun. 3rd 2020 12:12 pm ET

Pre-order!
0

Today Samsung is expanding its lineup of battlestation-worthy peripherals with a new series of Odyssey G7 monitors. After being teased at CES earlier this year, we’re now getting a closer look at what the new displays have to offer. With a series of features geared towards giving gamers, you’ll find curved displays, 240Hz refresh rates, QLED panels, and even an emphasis on reducing eye strain. Head below for a closer look at Samsung’s latest, as well as pre-order details and more.

Samsung debuts two new gaming monitors

Samsung has long been in the monitor game, more recently producing some unique workstation offerings like its minimalistic Space display. Now switching up its focus, there are two new gaming monitors on the horizon which enter into Samsung’s Odyssey G7 lineup.

Available in both 27- and 32-inch configurations, there’s nothing too out of the ordinary about the dimensions. The screen though begins to stand out from the crowd, with a curved form-factor paired with a QLED 1440p panel. Samsung then ups the ante by including a 240Hz refresh rate and HDR 600 compatibility on both models, alongside notable 1ms response times for lag-free gaming.

Other perks here include an adjustable display stand which allows the monitors to be used in the traditional horizontal orientation, as well as vertically. There’s also NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Samsung adds a bit of flare into the mix with the Odyssey G7 lineup’s Infinity Core lighting, adding some ambient RGB illumination to your setup.

Samsung is also taking the release of its Odyssey G7 monitors as an opportunity to tackle eye strain. Given this is something most PC gamers have experience at one point or another, it’s nice to see the attempt at prolonging gameplay sessions. Both of the monitors were designed to minimize visual fatigue by offering “consistent brightness, contrast range and color coordination.”

Samsung Odyssey G7 lineup now up for pre-order

Both of the new additions in the Odyssey G7 monitor lineup from Samsung are now available for pre-order at Amazon. The smaller 27-inch display will set you back $699.99, while the 32-inch variant enters with a suggested retail price of $799.99. In either case, shipping is slated for July 13.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even though there are plenty of more affordable models out there, even more recent additions from brands like Monoprice, there’s a lot to like about Samsung’s latest offerings. Budget-friendly displays lack the latest and great features, and that’s certainly something that Samsung is delivering on with its Odyssey G7 monitors.

Source: Samsung

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Pre-order!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go