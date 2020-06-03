Today Samsung is expanding its lineup of battlestation-worthy peripherals with a new series of Odyssey G7 monitors. After being teased at CES earlier this year, we’re now getting a closer look at what the new displays have to offer. With a series of features geared towards giving gamers, you’ll find curved displays, 240Hz refresh rates, QLED panels, and even an emphasis on reducing eye strain. Head below for a closer look at Samsung’s latest, as well as pre-order details and more.

Samsung debuts two new gaming monitors

Samsung has long been in the monitor game, more recently producing some unique workstation offerings like its minimalistic Space display. Now switching up its focus, there are two new gaming monitors on the horizon which enter into Samsung’s Odyssey G7 lineup.

Available in both 27- and 32-inch configurations, there’s nothing too out of the ordinary about the dimensions. The screen though begins to stand out from the crowd, with a curved form-factor paired with a QLED 1440p panel. Samsung then ups the ante by including a 240Hz refresh rate and HDR 600 compatibility on both models, alongside notable 1ms response times for lag-free gaming.

Other perks here include an adjustable display stand which allows the monitors to be used in the traditional horizontal orientation, as well as vertically. There’s also NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Samsung adds a bit of flare into the mix with the Odyssey G7 lineup’s Infinity Core lighting, adding some ambient RGB illumination to your setup.

Samsung is also taking the release of its Odyssey G7 monitors as an opportunity to tackle eye strain. Given this is something most PC gamers have experience at one point or another, it’s nice to see the attempt at prolonging gameplay sessions. Both of the monitors were designed to minimize visual fatigue by offering “consistent brightness, contrast range and color coordination.”

Samsung Odyssey G7 lineup now up for pre-order

Both of the new additions in the Odyssey G7 monitor lineup from Samsung are now available for pre-order at Amazon. The smaller 27-inch display will set you back $699.99, while the 32-inch variant enters with a suggested retail price of $799.99. In either case, shipping is slated for July 13.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even though there are plenty of more affordable models out there, even more recent additions from brands like Monoprice, there’s a lot to like about Samsung’s latest offerings. Budget-friendly displays lack the latest and great features, and that’s certainly something that Samsung is delivering on with its Odyssey G7 monitors.

Source: Samsung

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!