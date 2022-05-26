Official Apple Watch Leather Link Bands fall to new Amazon lows from $89

Amazon currently offers the official Apple Watch Leather Link Band starting at $88.80 shipped in a few colors and sizes. Down from $99 in either case, today’s offers are marking new all-time lows for the discounted offerings and some of the very first price cuts overall on these recent additions to the official Apple Watch band stable. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp. Head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

We’re also seeing some savings still live from earlier in the week on yet another one of Apple’s official bands. Delivering the first price cuts yet on last year’s edition of Nike Sport Loop Pride bands, these are down to $37 from the usual $49 going rate.

Apple Watch Leather Link band features:

The Leather Link features handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France. The strap elegantly wraps around the wrist and magically attaches with flexible moulded magnets that gently flex to help maintain a secure, comfortable fit throughout the day.

