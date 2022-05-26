Barnes & Noble introduces new NOOK GlowLight 4e entry-level e-reader – Pre-order now

e-readers are the best way to carry around hundreds of books anywhere you go without being crushed by the weight. Barnes & Noble has its NOOK lineup of eReaders, and now it is expanding with the announcement of the NOOK GlowLight 4e. This entry-level device is available for pre-order now.

Even if you’re new to the world of eReaders and eBooks, I’m sure you’ve at least heard of Amazon’s Kindle devices. The NOOK is Barnes & Noble’s e-reader that looks to compete with this lineup. Now, Barnes & Noble is adding a new competitor to its product line with the NOOK GlowLight 4e. This six-inch e-reader comes with 8GB of storage and a battery that can last weeks on end. The new NOOK is the entry-level device for Barnes & Noble with its lower screen resolution and detail at just 212 dpi and six-inch screen. Barnes & Noble positions this new device as the “perfect lightweight e-reader for on the go or staying home.” The NOOK GlowLight 4e is recharged over the USB-C port, which will also allow the reader to be connected to a computer for side-loading content. While you can just as easily download content from the NOOK digital library, you are also able to upload your own PDFs to the reader.

The GlowLight illumination system will make reading content on the NOOK easy regardless of the ambient light levels. The display will come with a built-in anti-glare screen protector so, even in daylight, you will be able to read with no problem. The turning of pages can be done by either swiping across the screen or using the physical buttons on the unit.

Barnes & Noble remains committed to advancing our digital reading experience and will continue to expand the variety of devices and services that we offer to readers. We are very pleased with the introduction of B&N Audiobooks last month and now to add to the NOOK family. Together with a strong pipeline of new store openings, we are delighted with progress at Barnes & Noble. James Daunt, CEO, Barnes & Noble

NOOK GlowLight 4e availability

The Barnes & Noble NOOK GlowLight 4e e-reader is available for pre-order at $119.99 and will become available online and in-store on June 7, just in time for Father’s Day. Compatible cases will also be available in a range of popular colors.

While the new NOOK GlowLight 4e is about $30 more than the base model Kindle, this device does have the benefit of not being associated with Amazon or its servers, if that is a concern to you. eReaders will always have a place in the eBook market as they are the ultimate way to read while on the go.

