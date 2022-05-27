Anker Memorial Day weekend Gold Box starts at $22: 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand $50 (Save $30), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of chargers, power banks, and accessories starting at $22. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way this time around is the Anker MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger at $49.99. Down from $80, today’s offer is one of the first overall price cuts to date and a new 2022 low at $30 off. Having launched last fall, the recent Anker MagGo charging station arrives with a 2-in-1 design that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 with a 7.5W MagSafe pad. Its unique folding design can be tilted up to reveal a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and other earbuds, too. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Anker Gold Box discounts include:

As for the latest from Anker, the brand recently released a new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank that has just been refreshed in two new styles. Arriving as quite the notable iPhone 13 companion, all of the details are available in our launch coverage.

Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station features:

Supports simultaneous wireless charging of your iPhone 13/12 and earbuds in a single place. Time to get rid of those messy cables! Flip up the phone-charging platform to a maximum range of 60° and attach your iPhone horizontally or vertically for perfect viewing pleasure. Save valuable space with a versatile magnetic charging station that can quickly power up your iPhone and earbuds and is 40% smaller than a soda can.

