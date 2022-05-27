Canon launches first R Series APS-C cameras with 32.5MP R7 and 24MP R10 from $979

Recently, Canon updated its iconic R Series of cameras with an all-new form factor: APS-C. That’s right, there are two new cameras being introduced today with the R7 and R10, both featuring mirrorless APS-C sensors. The R7 packs a whopping 32.5MP sensor while the R10 comes in at 24MP, but both are powerhouses in their own right. So, without further ado, let’s see if either the Canon EOS R7 or R10 will be your next mirrorless camera.

Canon finally launches a budget-friendly R Series camera with R7 and R10

There are a few features shared by both cameras, though each have their own set of stand-out functions in their own right. Notably, both offer Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology that allow it to shoot up to 30 FPS on the R7 and 15 FPS on the R10.

Focusing on what the R7 brings to the table, you’ll find the aforementioned 32.5MP APS-C sensor, in-body image stabilization (which can compensate up to seven stops), and the ability to record at 4K60. Yep, you read that right, this sub-$2,000 camera capture 4K60 at 10-bit and also offers HDR-PQ and C-Log 3. The R7 also can handle 4K30 recording while oversampling the full 7K image area, and even captures 1080p120 for slow-motion video. The body has also been slimmed down from the R5 and R6 while keeping a decent grip as well as the dust- and moisture-resistant construction. The fully-articulating 3-inch screen even allows you to see it while recording yourself. And, for professionals, there’s dual SD card slots.

Moving onto the R10, you’ll find that this camera is geared more toward content creators instead of professionals. The 24MP APS-C sensor with Dual Pixel CMOS AF is fantastic for recording yourself, and there’s a similar subject detection function to the R3. However, it takes a step down to 4K30 recording with a 30-minute time limit. However, this comes with a reduced size and weight to the R7, making it easier to get used to and handle for newcomers.

The Canon EOS R7 will retail for $1,499 while the R10 will fetch $979 and they’re both available to pre-order at B&H right now.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that Canon is finally embracing APS-C again. Sure, it’s not quite as nice as full-frame, but for those who need a high-quality, budget-focused camera, APS-C is fantastic. It’s also great to see a 4K60 camera capable of 10-bit recording with LOG color profiles at under $2,000, coming in at $1,499 for the EOS R7. While I’m fully in the Sony camp for cameras right now, if I still shot Canon, these would be compelling upgrades for sure.

