Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack returns to all-time low of $80 (Save $19)

Amazon currently offers the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $99, this is a new Amazon low for 2022 that sits $6 below our previous mention. Not to mention, this is the lowest we’ve seen since back over Black Friday with today’s offer matching the all-time low. Designed for both of Apple’s most recent iPhone 12 and 13 handsets, the official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go. Magnetically attaching to your device, a new firmware update that went live last month that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

For a more affordable, and even more personalized way to take advantage of MagSafe charging while on-the-go, consider adding Anker’s PowerCore Power Bank to your everyday carry. Clocking in at $42, this one comes in five colors to pair with your preferred iPhone 13 style and packs 7.5W charging speeds. We’re big fans of this Anker offering here at 9to5Toys, and you can learn exactly why in our hands-on review.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

