8Bitdo’s new customizable Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox and Windows 10 now up for pre-order

It’s time to take a look at the new 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox consoles and Windows 10. Now up for pre-order, this is essentially the same as the multi-platform wireless model that launched back in March, just with a focus on Microsoft platforms, a wired connection, and a lower price tag to match. Head below for more details and some pre-order information.

New 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox

The new 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox consoles trades out the traditional, asymmetric Xbox-style thumbsticks for something more akin to 8Bitdo’s usual set up or even a PlayStation controller. You’ll also find Xbox-specific controls here including the home, share, menu, and view buttons alongside a host of customizable options.

A pair of additional buttons below the thumbsticks and a pair of triggers on the back can be custom mapped to your liking from within the Ultimate Software app for iOS or Android. Additionally, folks can also adjust things like vibration and the sensitivity of the sticks and triggers from within the companion software.

Despite being a wired controller, 8Bitdo has implemented a Bluetooth chip that allows the controller to communicate with the aforementioned app for customization, according to reports. But the wireless connectivity ends there with the new 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller, and all connections to actual game systems must be made with the included cable.

The new new 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox consoles and Windows 10 is now available for pre-order at $44.99 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it is nice to see 8Bitdo launch a new gamepad specifically for Microsoft gaming platforms – it is after all one of the best highest-quality third-party controllers brands out there – the price and lack of wireless functionality leaves a bit to be desired here for me. At just $5 less than the completely wireless model, the price does seem a bit steep. However, there really aren’t very many Xbox-specific gamepads with this level of customization out there for less, and almost certainly not with a build quality this good.

