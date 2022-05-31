New Amazon low on Kingston’s USB 3.2 Gen 2 1TB Flash Drive at $144, plus more from $48

Amazon is now offering the Kingston DataTraveler Max 1TB USB-C Flash Drive for $143.99 shipped. Regularly $180 and currently fetching $179 at B&H, this is 20% or $36 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance in a keychain-ready device, this model sports 1TB of storage for your EDC in a particularly small form-factor that doesn’t require you to carry a cable around with you like a portable SSD. It’s also nearly as fast as those at 1,000MB/s alongside the “unique ridged casing” and built-in keyring loop. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, and more. Additional deals and details below from $48.

Don’t need 1TB of storage hanging from your keychain? Save some cash and go with the smaller 256GB variant that’s selling for $47.99 shipped. This one carries a regular price of $63 and is now also sitting at the Amazon all-time low. Alongside the same USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance possibilities, it delivers an essentially identical set of features as its larger sibling above just with the lighter overall storage capacity.

Alongside the best price of the year on WD’s 1TB My Passport Portable SSD, this morning saw the Crucial 1TB and 4TB models drop in price with offers starting from $100 shipped. Just be sure to also check out the new Amazon all-time low we are now tracking on SanDisk’s dual metal 128GB Flash Drive for USB-C gear and iPhone/iPad at $37 shipped while you’re at it.

Kingston DataTraveler Max features:

Kingston’s DataTraveler Max is a high performance Type-C USB flash drive leveraging the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard to deliver record-breaking read/write speeds up to 1,000/900MB/s. Designed with portability and convenience in mind, the unique ridged casing protects the connector when not in use and is easily moved with a single motion. DT Max delivers premium performance and expanded capacities up to 1TB making it the ideal solution for transferring and storing large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more.

