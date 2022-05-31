Crucial 1TB and 4TB portable SSDs now up to $110 off starting from $100 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X6 SE 4TB External Portable Solid-State Drive for $339.99 shipped. Regularly up to $450 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this is the second-best price we have tracked across 2022 on Amazon and the lowest we can find. While this model might not be as fast, it is also well under the price you’ll pay for the SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD at $440. Delivering up to 800MB/s with USB-C connectivity, it is a notable option for bringing a sizable 4TB of SSD storage to your EDC or workstation setup. It “weighs less than your car keys” and is ready to work alongside PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro, and gaming consoles with a USB-A adapter. Head below for a notable offer on the brand’s faster X8 model.

Amazon is also offering the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD at $99.99 shipped. This model started life at $165 or more and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Bringing a faster up to 1,050MB/s transfer rate to the table, this one also supports a range of devices out of the box including Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors. Featuring an anodized aluminum unibody core, it is drop-proof to 7.5-feet, according to Crucial, and delivers a design that is extreme-temperature, shock, and vibration protected.

After you check out the brand new OWC portable SSD that comes in a package the size of a keychain-ready flash drive, dive into some of the other notable price drops we are tracking on mobile storage devices:

Crucial X6 4TB Portable SSD features:

HUGE CAPACITY: Up to 4TB, storage capacity – enough for up to 20,000 photos, 100 hours of video, 6,000 songs, or 400GB of documents with room to spare

FAST: Read speeds up to 800MB/s – that’s 5.6x faster than most hard drives

TINY, LIGHTWEIGHT: Fits between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys

BROAD COMPATIBILITY: Works with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro8 (PS4, Xbox One, and USB-A computer require USB-A adapter, available separately)

