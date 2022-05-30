SanDisk’s dual metal 128GB Flash Drive for USB-C gear and iPhone/iPad now $37 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for $36.99 shipped. Regularly $60 or even more at some retailers, it more typically sells for $48 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. This model currently sells for $50 over at Best Buy. Featuring an all-metal casing, it delivers a 2-in-1 design that supports both Lightning and USB-C connection. This makes for a notable way to move content, pictures, and other data to and from your iPhone and iPads as well as MacBooks and a host of other USB-C gear. Password protection and support for OTG Android gear round out the feature set. More details below.

While the 64GB variant of today’s deal is selling for the same $37 price tag, if you can make do with the smaller 64GB model for your mobile transfers, the PNY 64GB DUO LINK is selling for $30 shipped on Amazon right now. This one delivers a similar setup, just with a USB-A and Lightning design alongside similar support for OTG Android devices and iPhone. “Back up, sync, store and share all of your digital content; back up your contacts automatically, or manually, any time, anywhere.

If it’s the portable SSD action you’re after, this morning saw WD’s 1TB My Passport Portable SSD hit the best prices of the year at Amazon. Now going for $117 shipped, you can get all of the details on this model right here. Just be sure to also scope out ongoing price drops available on SanDisk’s 1TB Portable model at $130 shipped, the now $115 Kingston 2,000MB/s 1TB SSD, and ongoing deals on the latest from Samsung.

SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe features:

The all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive with Lightning and USB Type-C connectors.

Seamlessly move content between your iPhone, iPad Pro and USB Type-C devices, including Android phones.(1); (1)For iPhone, iPad Pro and iPod compatibility, see SanDisk Support ixpand compatibility web page. Android device requires USB Type-C port and On-The-Go (OTG) support; see SanDisk dualdrive-c web page for list of compatible devices

