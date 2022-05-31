Brydge’s just-released Stone Pro Thunderbolt 4 dock sees first discount to $280 (Save $50)

B&H is now offering the all-new Brydge Stone Pro Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $279.99 shipped. Normally fetching $330, like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer is delivering the very first discount since launching earlier in the month at $50 off. Packing 12 ports into a sleek design, Brydge’s just-released Thunderbolt 4 hub is its first device imbued with the next-generation standard. It notably features 90W of power delivery to go alongside three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen slots, and more. Brydge also includes an optional dock which can rotate the hub into an upright position for taking up less space on your desk. If you’re still not convinced, our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect from the experience.

As capable as the lead deal is for hooking up all kinds of legacy peripherals and devices to your workstation, Anker’s Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock might be a better option for those who want a more customizable experience. Alongside 85W of power passthrough to your machine, the single cable delivers three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports that can be paired with display connection cords, 10GbE adapters, and more. Plus, you’ll find a USB-A slot for those legacy connections. We detailed just how versatile of an offering this was in our Tested with 9to5Toys review last year, noting that it’s a future-proof way to upgrade your workstation.

In either case, both of the Thunderbolt 4 hubs are notable additions to your Apple setup. If the centerpiece of your workstation could also use an upgrade, a rare discount is still up for grabs on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. Delivering a notable $99 in savings, various colorways are sitting at $900 right now courtesy of Amazon.

Brydge Stone Pro Thunderbolt 4 dock features:

Expand the capabilities of your Thunderbolt 4-compatible laptop and boost your productivity with the Stone Pro 12-Port Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station from Brydge. This docking station connects to your laptop’s Thunderbolt 4 port and allows you to link multiple compatible devices such as an 8K display through the second Thunderbolt port. You can also connect two 4K monitors in dual-display mode to boost your laptop’s productivity. Take advantage of the three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports to connect high-speed peripherals such as hard drives.

