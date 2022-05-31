Land a smart Bluetooth NutriChef oven/BBQ meat thermometer for just $11 (Reg. $19+)

Today only, Woot is offering the NutriChef Bluetooth Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly just under $25, this one dropped to $20 back in March at Amazon where it is now sitting at $19 and has never gone for less. We have seen our fair share of simple digital meat thermometers in the $10 range this year, but it’s not very often you find a smart option that connects with your phone at a price like this. This Bluetooth-enabled model delivers real-time temperature readings to your smartphone for the perfect cook alongside doneness notifications and a heat-safe probe that can withstand temperatures up to 572-degrees. Working alongside your BBQ this summer and the oven, it also provides an LCD screen for immediate temperature readings as well as the smartphone integration with a simple battery-operated unit. More details below.

You’ll find a series of options in the $10 range at Amazon right now, but not very many of them from brands we are overly familiar with. While it doesn’t include the smartphone-connected features, your best best for less would be something like the ThermoPro TP-03H model that is still listed at $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. This one will ensure the meat is cooked properly and safely much the same, just with a more manual setup that requires you to place it in there from time to time throughout the cooking process.

This deal on the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill is still live, but we also have a notable offer available on the Yummly magnetic wireless smart meat thermometer as well. This one is going to cost you nonetheless, but it also delivers a more premium and heightened experience with an elegant magnetic design, all of the smart features you would expect, and much more. Get a closer look at Yummly while it’s marked down in our hangover holiday coverage right here. Then dive into our home goods hub for more cooking deals.

NutriChef Smart barbecue thermometer features:

The NutriChef Smart barbecue thermometer is best for restaurant or outdoor backyard BBQ grilling as well as smoking meats. Perfect for smoke grilling meat, baking bread or cake and oil deep fry. Bluetooth-compatible which allows wireless monitoring using EasyBBQ app on your iPhone or Android phone; Features real-time cooking temp, view temperature history, alarm notifications w/ unique target temperature setting. Allows you to prepare savory meals w/ accurate and reliable temp readings; Features selectable temp units w/ temp setting that ranges from 32-572° F.

