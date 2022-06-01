Anker’s smart security Drop delivery box with 1080p feeds now $90 off at $310 shipped

The official Anker eufy Home Amazon storefront is now offering its SmartDrop Security Delivery Box for $309.99 shipped using code EUFY8790 at checkout. Regularly $400, this is $90 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The SmartDrop is an “all-metal” parcel delivery box designed to deter porch pirates and avoid both missing deliveries as well as them getting damaged in the rain. It provides 1080p feeds of your front door as well as two-way audio, delivery notifications, and more. SmartDrop guides couriers to “press the open button to leave a package” and if there’s already something inside to protect, it can provide the delivery person with a PIN to gain access. More details can be found in our launch coverage and down below. 

Another way to keep an eye on your front porch for less is with the eufy Video Doorbell Kit. Coming in at $85 shipped right now, while there’s now place to actually leave packages here, it does also provide 1080p-grade footage of your front door as well as AI motion detection, 2-way audio, and more, all with no subscription fee required. 

And while we are talking smart home gear, our dedicated hub is filled with notable deals like today’s offer on Google’s latest Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cams. On top of that, we have eufy’s HomeKit IndoorCam C24 with 2K recording marked down to $29.50 shipped right now over on the official Amazon storefront. Get a closer look at this offer in our latest coverage right here

Anker eufy SmartDrop Box features:

  • Receive Packages Anytime: Secure your deliveries regardless if you’re home or out and about. Whether you’ve just stepped out, can’t get to the door, or are on vacation, SmartDrop will be waiting for you with your packages safe and sound.
  • Round-the-Clock Protection: SmartDrop’s sturdy, all-metal body will protect your parcels 24/7 from porch pirates and the elements, so you can say goodbye to weather-damaged and missing packages.
  • You’ve Got Mail: Get a notification and watch every package delivery with a 1080p HD camera right from your phone in real time, or watch the recording later. You can even talk to the courier via two-way audio or check how many deliveries you’ve received while you’ve been gone.

