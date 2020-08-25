Anker’s new eufy Drop is a smart mailbox designed to protect your packages

Aug. 25th 2020

Today Anker’s eufy sub-brand is unveiling its latest smartphone accessory, and it’s unlike anything they’ve ever done before. The new eufy Drop is a smart camera drop box for your packages, valuables, and more that’s designed to sit on your front porch and monitor activity. It’s designed to work in tandem with the brand’s line of smart cameras and other accessories, which have also seen notable growth in recent years. However, you won’t be finding HomeKit support here just yet, like Anker’s other smart cameras, but there’s still plenty of smart tech packed into this box. Full details on pricing, availability, and more can be found below.

eufy Drop arrives as your new package delivery solution

In recent years, there’s been a jump in package theft from front porches, most notably during the holiday season. In response, video doorbells from Ring, eufy, and others have become increasingly popular. The only problem? While video might capture the thief in action, the reality is that our packages are still sitting out in the open.

The new eufy Drop looks to solve all of these problems by putting a storage box on your front porch that’s packed with technology. That includes a full 1080p HD that features a 160-degree field of view, night vision, and more.

There’s a handful of ways to open the box, including facial recognition, a PIN number, via the app, or a physical key.

anker eufy drop specs

Additionally, it offers support for Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can receive notifications when someone leaves a package at your door. The wire-free design means that it will depend on a built-in battery, which provides up to three months of use on a single charge.

The box itself is outfitted with all the usual protections you’d want in an outdoor storage compartment. It’s IP65 rated and even features an internal drainage system if water creeps up while a package is being left. While it may look rather bulky at first glimpse, the eufy Drop can actually be mounted on a wall as well.

Additional specs include:

  • Courier Guidance: Voice & Light Prompts
  • Large Capacity: 68L (25.6“ H × 17.7” L × 15.0” W)
  • Multiple Storage Options: Local (with HomeBase) & Cloud
  • Advanced AI: Face & Motion Detections; Delivery Notification & Recording

Pricing and availability

Anker is going the Kickstarter route with its new eufy Drop. Available for pre-order today at $199, it’s slated to be delivered to customers in July 2021. That’s going to be a long wait on a unique product, but if you’re interested in something like this or already in the eufy ecosystem, it might be worth a look.

