ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX mechanical gaming keyboard returns to Amazon low at $100

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Normally $130, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen only once before. Leveraging ROG’s RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches, you’ll be able to “play at the speed of light” and enjoy a 100 million keystrokes before they wear out. On top of that, these are the first to be developed by ROG and are “fine-tuned” to have a 1.5mm actuation point and only requires 40g of force to press. There’s also a quick-toggle switch that changes the keyboard’s top row from media to function keys so you can quickly flip between work and play. Plus, it packs industry-leading IP57 water and dust resistance so it’s ready to handle anything you need. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a gaming keyboard, and instead need a new mouse, then we recommend picking up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse. It can be picked up for $40 at Amazon, making it a great upgrade to your setup. We went hands-on with the mouse and loved it, so you can take a closer look at our thoughts in the review.

Further upgrade your gaming setup when you pick up an RTX 3060 or better graphics card from $400 in today’s latest GPU roundup. We have several graphics cards to choose from here, including on RTX 3080 that comes in an eGPU so you can easily plug it into a laptop or even desktop to game.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Keyboard features:

The first mechanical RGB gaming keyboard featuring exclusive ROG RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches. These switches provide a 100-million-keystroke lifespan and offer consistent linear keystrokes with immediate response. In addition, each switch has a central RGB LED to give every key all-round lighting. ROG RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches are the first to be developed by ROG. Fine-tuned to have switches with a 1.5mm actuation point for lightning-fast inputs. Initial force of 40gf prevents accidental keystrokes, and goes all the way up to 55gf for perfect rebound feedback.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!