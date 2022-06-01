GIGABYTE’s RTX 3060 and AORUS RTX 3080 eGPU fall to new Amazon lows from $400

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Eagle OC 12GB Graphics Card for $399.99 shipped. Down from $450, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 is great for gaming at 1080p or 1440p and can handle most titles you throw at it. I’ve used an RTX 3060 for the past several months and haven’t come across a game it couldn’t play, though sometimes I do have to turn the settings down a bit. You’ll find that GIGABYTE also overclocks this GPU from the factory, ensuring that you can get as much performance as possible out of the graphics card as soon as it arrives. Plus, the dual fan design provides ample cooling for pushing it even further depending on your specific case setup. Check out our RTX 3060 review to learn more and then head below for additional information.

If you’re in the middle of building a PC right now, then be sure to have plenty of RAM on hand. While 8GB might have been enough in years past, you should at least have 16GB available to use in your system, if not more. So, with your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend grabbing TeamGroup’s 3200MHz 16GB RAM kit that can be picked up for $49 at Amazon.

Also on sale today, you’ll find the GIGABYTE AORUS RTX 3080 Gaming Box (REV2.0) eGPU for $999.99 at Amazon. This is a new all-time low for this Thunderbolt 3 eGPU, beating our previous mention by $150. If you daily drive a thin and light laptop for conducting work throughout the day and want to be able to game to unwind, integrated graphics may be all you have to power said games. Instead, you can connect this eGPU to your machine to get desktop-grade performance in even AAA games. Alongside getting the power of this graphic card, you will also gain access to three USB 3.0 Type-A ports alongside an Ethernet port for having a hard-wired connection for lower latency.

Don’t forget that the GIGABYTE AERO 17 gaming laptop with 120Hz 4K 1000-nit mini-LED display is on sale right now. We just saw the RTX 3070-powered laptop discounted by $401 to a new all-time low at Amazon, making it a solid choice for gaming and content creation all around.

The WINDFORCE 2X cooling system features 2X100mm unique blade fans, alternate spinning, 4 composite copper heat pipes direct touch GPU, 3D active fan and Screen cooling, which together provide high efficiency heat dissipation.

Alternate Spinning can reduce the turbulence of adjacent fans and increase air pressure.

GIGABYTE turns the adjacent fans in the opposite direction, so that the airflow direction between the two fans is the same, reducing the turbulence and enhancing the airflow pressure

