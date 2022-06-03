Dollar Flight Club: Save on travel with lifetime premium plus+ for $99

We had to wait two years, but the world is finally open for travel once again. If you would like to make up for lost time, Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ membership can help you save hundreds of dollars on flights. Right now, lifetime subscriptions are only $99 (Reg. $1,690) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From time to time, every airline offers discounts on flights to certain destinations. In some cases, these price drops are well publicized, and the deals are snapped up quickly. But in many other instances, cut-price flights go under the radar.

The experts at Dollar Flight Club know exactly where to find these hidden deals. When they locate a great price, they send an alert to their subscribers. As a result, families can save up to $2,000 on travel.

As a Premium Plus+ lifetime member, you get access to all alerts on flights for Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class on both domestic and international flights. In addition, you get deep discounts at partner brands like Huckberry and Babbel, and your subscription includes access to invaluable travel advice.

If you’re wondering how well it works, we will let Condé Nast Traveler do the talking: “Dollar Flight Club has an impressive track record hunting down low-priced seats.” The service is also rated at 4.4 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot.

Order today for just $99 to get your lifetime Premium Plus+ membership, and join over one million people already benefiting from cheaper flights!

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!