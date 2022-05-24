Protect your privacy with a FastestVPN lifetime subscription for $20

If you don’t want your personal data falling into the wrong hands, it’s a good idea to protect your devices. FastestVPN provides instant security for your whole family, with strong encryption and servers around the world. Right now, lifetime subscriptions are only $19.99 (Reg. $1,200) when you use code VPN20 at 9to5Toys Specials. 

From social media platforms to government departments, it feels like everyone wants a piece of your data nowadays. And if you ever connect to public Wi-Fi, you’re always running the risk of someone hacking your connection.

FastestVPN helps you avoid all these issues. As a subscriber, you can install the service on all your devices to get instant online privacy.

Described as “one of the most promising VPN services in the market” by TenBestVPNs, the service uses AES-256 encryption to secure your connection. You can choose from over 200 servers around the world, and a built-in NAT firewall adds another layer of protection.

Rated on Security.org at 8.3 out of 10, FastestVPN is also very useful for enjoying online content. The service can unlock Netflix and other geo-restricted streaming sites, and it has servers that are optimized for P2P file sharing.

One lifetime subscription covers 10 devices, with support for iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Linux, Kodi, PS4, Xbox, Apple TV, Roku, and many other platforms.

Order now using code VPN20 for an extra 20% off the standard deal price, taking subscriptions down to just $19.99.

