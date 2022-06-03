FitRx 23-piece home gym weight set with kettlebells, dumbbells, more for $99 ($50 off)

Walmart is offering the 23-piece FitRx SmartBell 4-in-1 Gym set for $99 shipped. Regularly $149, this is $50 off the going rate and quite a large set of weights for the price. This 23-piece kit includes 12 weights alongside the compatible barbell rod, dumbbell bars, kettlebell/push-up handles, a kettlebell base, the hardware you need to attach them, and a carrying case. More specially you’re getting four 4-pound plates, 5-pound plates, and 6-pound plates each that support both “beginner strength training or advanced level weightlifting” in one tight package for $99. All things considered, you could pay for more than that for just a single barbell without the weights from some brands. So while this might not be the most robust option out there, it is a great place to start or for adding an additional workout set in a second location. More details below.

If you can make do with a few simple dumbbells, it is worth taking a look at the Amazon Basics model. Available in various weights from 10-pounds up to 50-pounds, they start at just over $15 Prime shipped a pop. You’re clearly not getting as extensive a set in one fell swoop here, but you can customize your order for your needs and still have a chance at coming in for less than $99.

We are also still tracking the FitRx PowerBell Adjustable Kettlebell down at $63 shipped right now. Or you could just forget all of the weight lifting and pick up a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports while it’s marked down to its lowest price ever and stay active that way. Delivering a host of different sports to play locally or online, we are now tracking the best price ever on Nintendo’s latest sports game with motion controls at $40 shipped on Amazon. Get a closer look and more details in today’s console game deal roundup.

FitRx SmartBell set features:

Get started on your strength training or journey to a fitter you with the FitRx SmartBell Gym. Four constructible pieces of workout equipment and twelve different weights all in one portable package. This hybrid set can be used as a barbell, kettlebell, plus a set of dumbbells or push-up handles. With up to 60lbs of weight, you can tailor your workouts to your fitness goals. Its sleek space-saving design makes it easy to store in your home gym or wherever you work out. Whether your goal is light toning, beginner strength training or advanced level weightlifting the FitRx SmartBell Gym was created with you in mind.

