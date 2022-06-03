Today’s best game deals: Switch Sports $40, LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga $46, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nintendo Switch Sports for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop, this is $10 off the going $50 rate on the leg strap-equipped physical version and, frankly, a surprising price drop considering it’s a Nintendo title that just released in April. There’s no telling how long this offer might last, so jump on this all-time low while you can. Nintendo Switch Sports brings six sports to your Switch library – soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and chambara (swordplay) – with golf on the way as a free update later this year. Motion controls, online action to challenge random opponents, and more are included here and you can get a closer look at the experience in our feature piece right here. Head below for deals on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Back 4 Blood, Far Cry 6, Elden Ring, The Nioh Collection, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $46 (Reg. $60)
- Back 4 Blood $10 (Reg. $19+)
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil Village $29 (Reg. $35+)
- Call of Duty Vanguard PS4/Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty Vanguard PS5 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $24 (Reg. $30+)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Couch Co-Op Sale up to 75% off
- LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox $6 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within 2 Xbox $8 (Reg. $15+)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monark Deluxe from $48 (Reg. $60)
- Undertale PSN $10 (Reg. $15)
- Alien: Isolation PSN $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Overcooked! 2 eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: RemakeeShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon PlayStation Hits titles from $10 (50% off)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- More Amazon Days of Play PlayStation game deals…
- More GameStop PlayStation game deals…
- More PSN Days of Play digital game deals…
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
