Today’s best game deals: Switch Sports $40, LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga $46, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nintendo Switch Sports for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop, this is $10 off the going $50 rate on the leg strap-equipped physical version and, frankly, a surprising price drop considering it’s a Nintendo title that just released in April. There’s no telling how long this offer might last, so jump on this all-time low while you can. Nintendo Switch Sports brings six sports to your Switch library – soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and chambara (swordplay) – with golf on the way as a free update later this year. Motion controls, online action to challenge random opponents, and more are included here and you can get a closer look at the experience in our feature piece right here. Head below for deals on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Back 4 Blood, Far Cry 6, Elden Ring, The Nioh Collection, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

