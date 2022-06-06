Sony XM4 ANC headphones and true wireless earbuds on sale from $228 (2022 lows, $50+ off)

Several retailers are now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $278 shipped in three styles including Adorama, Amazon, and Best Buy. Normally selling for $348, you’re looking at only the second notable discount of the year at $70 while matching our previous mention from well over two months ago to return to the 2022 low. While not the new XM5 model that just hit the scene, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point. Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Adorama is now offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $228 shipped in two styles. Also available for the same price at Amazon. Down from $278, you’re looking at the best price of the year at $50 off while beating our previous mention $20. Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its new XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well.

You can also score the very first price cut on the new Sony LinkBuds, as well. These are marked down to $158 in two styles courtesy of Amazon from the usual $178 price tag and deliver the unique open-back design for passing through ambient audio. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

To start the week, we’re also tracking a collection of discounts on other pairs of headphones. On the Apple side of things, you’ll find one of the best prices of the year on AirPods 3 at $150. Also joining in on the savings, Samsung is keeping pace by discounting its two latest ANC earbud sets. The flagship Galaxy Buds Pro are now sitting at $120 and complemented by the Buds 2 at $95.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

