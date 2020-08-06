Today, Sony debuted its latest pair of active noise-cancelling headphones as the followup to its widely successful WH-1000XM3 cans. The new 1000XM4 are equipped with 30-hour battery life alongside improved noice cancelation, the ability to pair two devices at a time, and a price that undercuts the competition. Head below for all of the details on the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones, including how to lock-in your pre-order ahead of launch and more.

Sony launches new WH-1000XM4 Headphones

Continuing its product launches over the last few months, today, Sony is out with a new pair of headphones. This time around, Sony opted to focus on the feature set of its flagship active noise-cancelling headphones rather than entirely overhaul the design. You’ll find a pretty familiar form-factor compared to the preceding pair, with the new Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones delivering the same black or silver build with copper accenting.

Looks aside, you start seeing all the ways Sony improved its latest pair of cans. Noise cancellation is arguably receiving the most attention with today’s new release. The ANC features are now powered by a new Bluetooth audio chip that analyzes music and ambient sounds 700-times per second. Sony said that it is also implementing a new algorithm that’s better at drowning out voices and mid-frequency audio.

There’s still the same 40mm drivers at the core of the experience, so Sony appears to be taking the “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” approach for the WH-1000XM4 Headphones. But playback is getting an upgrade, as that aforementioned Bluetooth chip now means that you can pair two devices simultaneously to the headphones.

Battery life remains the same as the previous-generation pair, which is pretty noteworthy considering the added heavy lifting Sony has implemented to improve the ANC quality. You’re still looking at up to 30 hours of playback, and there’s a USB-C charging port when it’s time to refuel.

Pre-order now ahead of the August 21 launch

Sony’s latest WH-1000XM4 Headphones are now available for pre-order at Amazon for $349.99. They’re available in both black and silver stylings. Right now, they’re expected to ship towards the end of the month on August 21.

9to5toys’ Take

The ANC headphones market has been heating up throughout the year, and the latest from Sony only raise the stakes for the competition. The fact that the new WH-1000XM4 Headphones are $50 less than the list price of the Bose Headphones 700, regarded to be one of the best options out there, means that Sony really is trying its best to stay competitive.

