Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger hits $15 in new mid-week Amazon sale from $13

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Shop now From $13

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger for $15.29 when clipping the on-page coupon as the headliner of its new mid-week sale. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen period, today’s offers are down from $20 and delivering new all-time lows on the entire lineup of styles. As one of Anker’s latest and most compact chargers, its recent Nano Pro still packs 20W of power output over a USB-C PD port. Perfect as an iPhone companion, or any other smartphone for that matter, it sports a unique design that comes in one of four colors. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. But then head below for more.

Highlights from this week’s Anker sale

Alongside the more smartphone-oriented chargers and accessories, Anker is also rolling out a fresh batch of discounts on its popular power strips. Just after seeing a new premium model hit the scene earlier in the week, a collection of previously-released models are on sale and detailed below. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each listing.

Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger features: 

Provide full-speed 20W charging for the iPhone 13. 20W USB-C charging gives you the power you need to charge up your iPhone to 50% in just 25 minutes—that’s up to 3 times faster than your old 5W charger. Equipped with our all-new ActiveShield️ safety system to offer enhanced protection. Features a Dynamic Temperature Sensor which actively monitors temperature, and a Power Tuner Chip which adjusts power output to safeguard your connected device.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Anker

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 40W Dual USB-C PD Charge...
GIGABYTE AERO 17 laptop with 120Hz 4K 1000-nit mini-LED...
9to5Toys Daily: June 1, 2022 – Sonos refurb sale from...
Anker’s cordless Home Pure hand vac cleans the ca...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 7.5W MagSafe Puck + 20...
TP-Link Kasa’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled outdo...
Take your bikes on adventures this summer with Allen...
Crucial’s 6,600MB/s P5 Plus 2TB Gaming SSD hits s...
Load more...
Show More Comments