Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger hits $15 in new mid-week Amazon sale from $13

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger for $15.29 when clipping the on-page coupon as the headliner of its new mid-week sale. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen period, today’s offers are down from $20 and delivering new all-time lows on the entire lineup of styles. As one of Anker’s latest and most compact chargers, its recent Nano Pro still packs 20W of power output over a USB-C PD port. Perfect as an iPhone companion, or any other smartphone for that matter, it sports a unique design that comes in one of four colors. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. But then head below for more.

Highlights from this week’s Anker sale

Alongside the more smartphone-oriented chargers and accessories, Anker is also rolling out a fresh batch of discounts on its popular power strips. Just after seeing a new premium model hit the scene earlier in the week, a collection of previously-released models are on sale and detailed below. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each listing.

Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger features:

Provide full-speed 20W charging for the iPhone 13. 20W USB-C charging gives you the power you need to charge up your iPhone to 50% in just 25 minutes—that’s up to 3 times faster than your old 5W charger. Equipped with our all-new ActiveShield️ safety system to offer enhanced protection. Features a Dynamic Temperature Sensor which actively monitors temperature, and a Power Tuner Chip which adjusts power output to safeguard your connected device.

