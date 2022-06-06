Google’s latest Nest thermostats see spring discounts from $100 (Save $30+)

Several retailers are now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 shipped. The likes of Adorama, Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy are offering one of the first price cuts of the year at $50 off the usual $249 going rate. Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this spring and even hotter weather come summer, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

Ditching the more adaptive features that give the lead deal its Learning name means you can save some extra cash, and Google’s more recent Thermostat at $99.99 is just the solution. This alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality as the lead deal without as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem at $30 off the usual price. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

The Google deals are flowing as we start the week and a notable offer on the Pixel 6 Pro is as good as it gets. Marking a new all-time low courtesy of Amazon, the $100 in savings go a long way towards delivering the best price yet of $799 with its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and Google Tensor chipset along for the ride.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!