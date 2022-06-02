Add the Kershaw Ember 2-inch Drop Point pocket knife to your EDC at the 2022 low of $22

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Ember 2-inch Modified Drop Point Matte Grey Pocket Knife for $21.98 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $27.50, this 20% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen. If you’ve been looking for a small and practical pocket knife to add to your EDC, this may be the option for you. The blade steel Kershaw uses is designed for hardness and keeping its edge that can withstand both abrasive and adhesive wear. The Titanium Cabro-Nitride blade coating creates a sleek grey blade that further increases its ability to keep its edge. The SpeedSafe opening system allows you to quickly flip out the blade with just a push of the thumb stud or pressing the flipper for one-handed operation. The body is made from stainless steel with chromium to withstand rusting and corrosion as well as providing etching, patterns, and ridges for improved grip. Always have it ready to go with the included pocket clip that will allow you to store the knife in an easy-to-reach location. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Pocket Knife for $13. This pocket knife comes with a 3.1-inch serrated clip point blade made from black oxide high carbon stainless steel with the handle being made from aluminum. There is an integrated pocket clip on this Smith & Wesson knife as well to make sure you can have quick access to it. Designed to be ambidextrous, the thumb knobs make it easy to handle while having a good grip. When the blade is fully extended, it has a total length of 7.1-inches.

Having a pocket knife as part of your EDC is important because you never know when you may need to cut something, especially in an emergency. As we head into summer, storms are going to be their strongest, and being prepared is important. You can pick up the Energizer plug-in LED emergency flashlight for $5 to ensure you always have a charged light if the power goes out.

Kershaw Ember 2-inch Modified Drop Point Pocket Knife features:

Designer Rick Hinderer’s experiences as an EMT and firefighter on dive rescue inform the functional features of this ideal mini carry. On the other hand, his past work as an artistic knife designer renders every curve of the Ember a work of art while not losing sight of a tactical purpose behind every bend. Hinderer’s world-renowned success designing hard use knives that perform in emergency in this instance delivers a uniquely small knife that still offers the convenience and safety of assisted opening. Since it carries compact at less than three inches closed with its tiny two-inch blade, the smaller size could easy carry in the pocket of a purse.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!