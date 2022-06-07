REI drops new deals up to 40% off: North Face, HOKA, Merrell, Mountain Hardwear, more

Ali Smith -
40% off from $20

For a limited time only, REI takes up to 40% off past-season styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on HOKA, Patagonia, The North Face, Merrell, Keen, Mountain Hardwear, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s North Face Apex Bionic Jacket that’s currently marked down to $74 and originally sold for $149. This jacket is water-resistant, windproof, breathable, and stretchable. It’s a perfect hiking jacket and it has several zippered pockets to store essentials. With over 2,000 positive reviews from REI customers, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

