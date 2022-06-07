Carhartt Summer Sale is live! Save 25% off gear from $14 shipped

Ali Smith -
FashionCarhartt
25% off $14

Carhartt is currently having its Summer Sale with 25% off select gear from just $14. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Men’s Force Relaxed Fit Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $19 and originally sold for $30. This t-shirt is available in several color options and has a quick-drying fabric that’s great for summer weather. The tag-less design also promotes comfort as well as the stretch infused fabric. You can also pair it with shorts or jeans alike. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the latest Nike Flash Sale here.

Our top picks from Carhartt include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Carhartt

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Save 20% on ASUS' Strix Impact II Wired Gaming Mouse
Segway’s refurb. Ninebot Max G30LP electric scooter f...
Skip the Dyson tax, Anker’s S11 Go Cordless Stick...
Apple Magic Trackpad sees first discount of the year do...
Save $150 on VIZIO's 5.1.2 Surround Sound System
Adventure-ready Gerber pocket knives start at $18.50, p...
Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential features animated Alex...
Minecraft’s The Wild Update introduces two all-new bi...
Load more...
Show More Comments