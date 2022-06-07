Anker Gold Box discounts GaN II chargers, MagSafe car mounts, and more from $15

Following its WWDC sale that went live yesterday to start the week, Anker is now rolling out some much more enticing and limited time savings as part of an Amazon 1-day Gold Box Deals of the Day sale. Discounting a selection of smartphone accessories through the end of today, everything starts at $15 and ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A top pick this time around is the Anker Nano II 30W GaN II USB-C Charger at $23.79. Down from $30, this is the first notable discount since launching last year and 20% in savings to achieve that new all-time low. Packing 30W of power into a handheld form-factor, Anker’s latest charger uses GaN II technology in order to deliver MacBook Air-levels of power in an ultra-small build. On top of being able to dish out the full 30W of juice to Macs and the like, it can handle refueling iPhones and more without breaking a sweat. Learn more in our hands-on review and then check out the other top picks below.

Notable Anker Gold Box discounts today:

Alongside today’s Gold Box event, there’s also the annual WWDC sale from Anker that’s discounting an even wider selection of its iPhone accessories. While the markdowns aren’t quite as rare as some of the new lows or first discounts on display above, there’s plenty to shop through starting at $13 right here.

Anker Nano II 65W GaN II USB-C Charger features:

Say goodbye to your old power bricks. Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) has the power you need to fast charge your phone, tablet, and USB-C notebook from a single tiny charger. Charge a 2020 MacBook Air in less than 2 hours, a MacBook Pro 13ʺ at full speed, an iPhone 13 up to 3× faster than with an original 5W charger, and charge the latest Samsung phones at full speed with Samsung Super Fast Charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!