Pick up Cooler Master’s vertical graphics card holder kit at its low price of $45 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Cooler Master Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit for $44.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $60, this 25% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this kit. While there are plenty of generic-looking graphics cards out there, just as many have intricate designs that are meant to be seen. Maybe you have one of those cards, or you just want to proudly display one of the most expensive parts of your PC; regardless of the why, this kit will allow you to proudly display your GPU in cases that may not be designed with vertical mounting in mind. The kit includes a bracket that will take up seven PCIe slot covers with some adjustability that allows you to position the GPU all the way forward for closed-off slots or back away for cable passthrough. It should be noted that the included PCIe riser that is included with this kit will only work up to PCIe Gen3 speeds, so you won’t get the maximum performance out of your graphics card in systems that use PCIe Gen4. Keep reading for more.

With new CPUs and graphics cards requiring more power and outputting more heat than ever before, case cooling requirements have also increased. Make sure you’re getting good airflow by picking up some Noctua NF-P12 Redux 1700 RPM fans at $15 each. While that price may seem steep, what you’re getting is the quality of the Noctua brand, a pressure-optimized blade design with low noise output, and many other premium features other fans, especially ones included with cases, leave out. You can even get different colored anti-vibration pads to make the build your own.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’ve been waiting for graphics card prices to drop down to reasonable levels, now is the time to upgrade with deals such as PNY’s XLR8 RTX 3060 Ti for $550, a return to the Amazon low price. You can also grab an ASUS Strix Impact II Wired Optical Gaming Mouse for $40, a return to the 2022 low.

Cooler Master Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit features:

The Cooler Master Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit Version 2 comes redesigned for maximum compatibility and easy installation. The revolutionary accessory returns with a new design that allows the bracket to move back and forth to accommodate all standard ATX chassis and various sizes of graphics cards. A high-quality Riser Cable (Ver.2) is included to complete the kit. Installation is painless: Connect the riser cable to the motherboard, install the GPU onto the holder, and you’re set.

