PNY’s XLR8 RTX 3060 Ti GPU returns to Amazon low at $550 shipped

Amazon is offering the PNY XLR8 RTX 3060 Ti Revel Epic-X 8GB Graphics Card for $549.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $720 for the past month, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low at Amazon. Ready to deliver ray-traced gaming to your desk setup, this GPU packs a punch with 8GB of GDDR6 memory with 4,864 CUDA cores. It uses the PCIe 4.0 standard and delivers both DisplayPort 1.4a as well as HDMI 2.1 outputs for enhanced compatibility with the latest displays. On top of all that, you’ll find PNY’s Epic-X RGB in tow here as well as dual fans for improved cooling, allowing you to overclock from stock speeds. Find out more about PNY’s graphics cards in our hands-on review of its RTX 3060 and then head below for more.

Ready to go full RGB? Or, maybe you’re more like me and enjoy RGB options but set your system to a static color. Either way, CORSAIR’s LL series 120mm RGB fans are a great way to add a splash of light and color to your system. This 3-pack ships with CORSAIR’s Lighting Node that controls the fans and it all comes in at a cost of $100, making these fans a great way to upgrade your gaming setup.

Prefer gaming on-the-go? Consider instead opting for ASUS’ RTX 3050 Ti-powered Strix G17 gaming laptop that’s on sale for a new low of $1,100. That’s a $100 discount from its regular going rate, and delivers a full gaming experience in a compact package. After that, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to give your setup an upgrade this summer.

PNY XLR8 RTX 3060 Ti GPU features:

The GeForce RTX™ 3060 Ti lets you take on the latest games using the power of Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd generation RTX architecture. Get incredible performance with enhanced Ray Tracing Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed G6 memory. The all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture features new 2nd generation Ray Tracing Cores and 3rd generation Tensor Cores with greater throughput. The NVIDIA Ampere streaming multiprocessors are the building blocks for the world’s fastest, most efficient GPU for gamers and creators. GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPUs are powered by NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture, delivering the ultimate performance, ray-traced graphics, and AI acceleration for gamers and creators.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

