Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini has returned to Amazon low of $570 (Save $129)

While the WWDC keynote earlier this week has come and gone with no new M2 Mac mini in sight, Amazon is offering a chance to save on the latest compact macOS desktop in the meantime. Right now, the M1 Mac mini 256GB is now down to $569.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $699, today’s offer is matching the all-time low set just under a month ago at $129 off.

Bringing Apple’s new M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 256GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

An easy recommendation for pairing with your new Mac mini would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $80, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

As for ways to take the M1 action away from the desktop, the iPad Air 5 is on sale right now too. Sitting at the second-best prices to date, several configurations are starting from $559 via Amazon. And if you can’t wait for the new M2 model, Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is currently sitting at $1,150, as well.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

