Apple Watch Series 7 now up to $119 off starting at $300 (All-time lows)

Update: Alongside the other models down below, Amazon now offers the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm in Green for $300. This is $29 off the original discount and a new all-time low at $99 off in total.

Amazon is now offering another chance to score all-time lows on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 models. Headlining is the 45mm GPS style in several colors at $359 shipped. Normally fetching $429, today’s offer marks the best we’ve seen in other month and matching the Amazon low at $70 off. Those same $70 in savings also apply to the 41mm styles from $329. Not to mention up to $119 in savings on GPS + Cellular offerings.

In either case, you’re looking at Apple’s latest fitness companion which comes backed by a noticeably larger screen. Apple Watch Series 7 also sports a new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Then staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings complete the build. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

This week also saw a pair of price cuts go live on official stylings for your Apple Watch. On the more premium side, the in-house Leather Link band is now on sale from $89 with its high-end Roux Granada leather build in tow. Then there’s the more vibrant Nike Sport Loop Pride band that outfits your Apple Watch with a workout-ready build in partnership with Nike at $37.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

