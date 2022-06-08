Hot Wheels Unleashed car list injected with new Looney Tunes expansion, TMNT, more

The Hot Wheels Unleashed car list is about to get injected with a series of new rides courtesy of the Vol.3 expansion content. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings those mini die-cast cars to current-generation consoles (and PC) with over 60 different rides, but it will soon be expanding its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle offerings alongside a series of other nostalgic-themed crossovers and the iconic Looney Tunes. In partnership with Warner Bros., Bugs Bunny and friends will be racing into your basement starting in July with a new track builder module, the Looney Tunes Adventure Park, and more. Head below for more details on the soon-to-be updated Hot Wheels Unleashed car list and upcoming DLC content.

Hot Wheels Unleashed originally launched back in September of last year, bringing the die-cast nostalgia to the big screen on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Instead of the flashy photorealistic approach most of the big AAA racers deliver, developer Milestone renders the living room floor and kitchen countertop courses of your childhood dreams on current-generation gaming hardware, sending the nostalgic toy racers flying off massive miniature ramps, around ridiculous 360 loops, and drifting around corners on miniature tracks in the basement and through air ducts.

The game also includes a course designer – something that has always been a real draw for fans of the real-life toys and a feature that really extends the game’s creative child-like enjoyment for all ages – alongside the extensive and growing Hot Wheels Unleashed car list featuring everything from the Audi Sport Quattro and Ford trucks to licensed rides like the Batmobile, K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider, the Back to the Future, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Party Wagon. And with the Vol. 3 content on the way that list is about to get even more extensive with additional TMNT rides, the McLaren 7205, The Jetsons, and toy racers inspired directly from the iconic Looney Tunes universe.

Looney Tunes, TMNT, and more

Set to hit as part of the Vol. 3 expansion or purchased separately, the Hot Wheels Unleashed car list is about to get infused with vehicles inspired directly from some of the most iconic Looney Tunes characters. From Marvin the Martian, the Tazmanian Devil, and Bugs Bunny to Daffy Duck, players might actually be able to catch the Roadrunner with Wile E Coyote in the new Looney Tunes Adventure Park environment as well as make use of new course building elements and explore themed basement customization items.

Here’s a breakdown in graphic form of the rides hitting the Hot Wheels Unleashed car list this summer:

The more than 60 cars to collect in-game that were available at the tail end of last year is now clearly being pushed well beyond that. After launching as the fourth best-selling title in the UK and moving over 1 million copies as of December 2021, we might even see the Hot Wheels Unleashed car list continue to grow beyond the original three content drops Milestone had slated last August.

Already available Hot Wheels Unleashed car list

Big-name car brands:

Audi R8 Spyder

Audi Sport Quattro

’55 Chevy

’71 El Camino

’69 Dodge Charger Daytona

’32 Ford

1956 Ford Truck

2018 Ford Mustang GT

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Copo Camaro

RAM 1500 Rebel

FIAT 500

Humvee

Honda S2000

Mini Cooper S Challenge

Themed crossovers:

Back to the Future Time Machine

TMNT Party Wagon

Batmobile

K.I.T.T.

Snoopy

Hot Wheels Originals:

24 Ours

Bad to the Blade

Boneshaker

Boom Car

Bump Around

Buns of Steel

Dragon Blaster

Exotique

Fast Gassin

Formula Flashback

GT Scorcher

Hot Wheels High

Jungle Mauler

Motosaurus

Mountain Mauler

Night Shifter

Off-Duty

Power Rocket

RD02

Rip Rod

RocketFire

Rodger Dodger

Roller Toaster

Sandivore

Sharkruiser

Skull Crusher

Solid Muscle

Street Creeper

Street Wiener

Supercharged

Surf ‘N Turf

Tanknator

Time Attaxi

Total Disposal

Track Manga

Tricera-Truck

Tur-Bone Charged

Twin Mill

Veloci-Racer

Winning Formula

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!