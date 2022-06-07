Android app deals of the day: Despotism 3k, Twilight Pro, Sleep as Android Unlock, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of Tuesday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking including a series of freebies and more. Just make sure to scope out the second-best prices we have tracked on the Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets as well as this offer on Chromecast with Google TV before you dive in. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Despotism 3k, Twilight Pro Unlock, Mindroid PRO Unlock, Sleep as Android Unlock, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside an ongoing price drop on the Google Pixel 6 Pro, today’s Android hardware deals are now headlined by Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets starting at the second-best prices of the year with up to $200 in savings and deals starting from $700. We also spotted the Chromecast with Google TV at the 2022 low of $40 alongside a notable Anker Gold Box charging gear sale and even more offers waiting in our smartphone accessories deal roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Despotism 3k:

Humanity is enslaved by an AI… which is awesome, because we’re on the right side of the conflict. Exploit puny humans to extract power and build your own empire! You’ll have to keep track of them to make sure they don’t succumb to exhaustion and hunger… although the weakest ones can always be thrown to the Bioreactor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bellroy’s eco-tanned leather AirPods 3 jacket cas...
Stop wasting food and pick up this FoodSaver vacuum sea...
Wyze refreshing smart scale with Baby, Pet, and Luggage...
Legendary recording brand Neve brings Abbey Road to the...
Bring wireless control to your original SNES with rare ...
Save 20% on ASUS' Strix Impact II Wired Gaming Mouse
Segway’s refurb. Ninebot Max G30LP electric scooter f...
Skip the Dyson tax, Anker’s S11 Go Cordless Stick...
Load more...
Show More Comments