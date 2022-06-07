Android app deals of the day: Despotism 3k, Twilight Pro, Sleep as Android Unlock, more

All of Tuesday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking including a series of freebies and more. Just make sure to scope out the second-best prices we have tracked on the Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets as well as this offer on Chromecast with Google TV before you dive in. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Despotism 3k, Twilight Pro Unlock, Mindroid PRO Unlock, Sleep as Android Unlock, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Live or Die: Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Zorun – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Darko 3 – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Articles Grammar Test PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- b-hyve Pro FREE (Reg. $10)
- Despotism 3k $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Twilight Pro Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $9.50 (Reg. $20)
- Baby Sleep PRO $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Endurance: dead space Premium $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Talisman $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
Alongside an ongoing price drop on the Google Pixel 6 Pro, today’s Android hardware deals are now headlined by Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets starting at the second-best prices of the year with up to $200 in savings and deals starting from $700. We also spotted the Chromecast with Google TV at the 2022 low of $40 alongside a notable Anker Gold Box charging gear sale and even more offers waiting in our smartphone accessories deal roundup.
More Android app deals still live:
- Tracker Detect Pro for AirTag FREE (Reg. $4)
- Bolabo Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Colonies PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Mefon – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Light X – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pixel Cubic 3D – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $2)
- Galaxy Trucker $3 (Reg. $5)
- LIMBO $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Lonely Hacker $2 (Reg. $3)
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages $1 (Reg. $2)
- Vengeance RPG 2D $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Pacific Fire $3 (Reg. $6)
- Through the Ages $6 (Reg. $10)
- IMAGEine Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
- Car Costs Complete $1 (Reg. $1.50)
More on Despotism 3k:
Humanity is enslaved by an AI… which is awesome, because we’re on the right side of the conflict. Exploit puny humans to extract power and build your own empire! You’ll have to keep track of them to make sure they don’t succumb to exhaustion and hunger… although the weakest ones can always be thrown to the Bioreactor.
