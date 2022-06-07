Android app deals of the day: Despotism 3k, Twilight Pro, Sleep as Android Unlock, more

All of Tuesday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking including a series of freebies and more. Just make sure to scope out the second-best prices we have tracked on the Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets as well as this offer on Chromecast with Google TV before you dive in. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Despotism 3k, Twilight Pro Unlock, Mindroid PRO Unlock, Sleep as Android Unlock, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside an ongoing price drop on the Google Pixel 6 Pro, today’s Android hardware deals are now headlined by Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets starting at the second-best prices of the year with up to $200 in savings and deals starting from $700. We also spotted the Chromecast with Google TV at the 2022 low of $40 alongside a notable Anker Gold Box charging gear sale and even more offers waiting in our smartphone accessories deal roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Despotism 3k:

Humanity is enslaved by an AI… which is awesome, because we’re on the right side of the conflict. Exploit puny humans to extract power and build your own empire! You’ll have to keep track of them to make sure they don’t succumb to exhaustion and hunger… although the weakest ones can always be thrown to the Bioreactor.

