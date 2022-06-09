Amazfit GTR 3 Pro tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, more at $190 (Save $40)

Amazfit is currently offering its GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch for $189.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, like you’ll currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings while delivering the second-best price to date. This also comes within $10 of the all-time low last set back in March. Arriving as the brand’s latest flagship wearable, the new GTR 3 Pro packs a 1.45-inch AMOLED circular display backed by 5ATM water-resistance and an equally-rugged focus for the rest of the build. Well-equipped on the actual feature side of the experience, you’ll be able to rely on a myriad of sensors to trade blood oxygen levels, heart rate, 150 different workouts, and more. Not to mention, 12-day battery life and hands-free access to Alexa. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side, the Amazfit GTS 2 will get you a new spring workout-ready solution at $140. This model isn’t quite as high-end as the stylings found above, but will track 90 different accessories with built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and more onboard with $50 in added savings over the GTR 3 Pro above.

As far as other ways to bring some new fitness tracking features to your wrist, the new Withings ScanWatch is certainly worth a look for an even more capable wearable. Delivering ECG tracking and Sp02 monitoring alongside a premium design, the discounts start at $227 depending on which size suits your wardrobe with at least $51 in savings to be had.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch features:

A smartwatch with understated elegance for the fashion-conscious fitness enthusiast, The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is the perfect combination of style and technology. Get the health data that matters to you more accurately and efficiently with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch, you can test your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level and breathing rate in a single tap of the watch, for a result in as little as 45 seconds. Its advanced health tracking option also including in-depth monitoring of sleep & sleep breathing quality and female cycle tracking.

