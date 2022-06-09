AirPods 3 deliver MagSafe charging, Spatial Audio, and more from $115 (Reg. $179)

Update: Alongside the ongoing Amazon discount, Woot has a refurbished pair of AirPods 3 at $114.99 through the end of the day.

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest AirPods 3 for $149.99 shipped. Marking a return to the second-best price yet for the first time in over a month, these are down from $179 in order to sit within $5 of the Amazon all-time low from before spring rolled around. Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on MagSafe charging and Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $119 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs.

As compelling as both of Apple’s offerings are, those who aren’t fully in the iOS ecosystem may want to bring home a pair of platform-agnostic buds instead. That’s where 1MORE’s new EVO ANC earbuds come in, which we just reviewed last week. Making as good of a first impression as you’ll find, these deliver audiophile-grade sound to back all of the other ANC and premium features.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

