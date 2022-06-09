Dash Chef Series 7-in-1 Air Fry Oven lands on the countertop at new Amazon low: $88 (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Chef Series 7-in-1 Convection Air Fry Oven for $88 shipped. Regularly as much as $180, it more typically sits in the $150 range and has recently dropped to down around $111. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and a notable chance to bring home the multi-cooker countertop oven. Featuring a 23L capacity and 1,500W of power, this model can air fry, bake, broil, toast with various shade settings, convection bake, and deliver rotisserie action. Large enough for a whole chicken or a 12-inch pizza, it also includes everything you need from the air fry basket and baking tray to the rotisserie hardware, and more. Additional details below.

All things considered, there aren’t very many comparable options for under $88 out there from a well known brand. But it is worth taking a look at the Oster Compact Countertop Oven With Air Fryer while it’s selling for $80 on Amazon. This one doesn’t have quite as many cooking options and there’s no rotisserie action, but it will deliver a notable countertop cooker with air frying capabilities for less.

Check out this new all-time low on Chefman’s Electric Meat and Deli Slicer, then dive into our home goods hub for even more cooking and kitchen deals. One notable offer still live is on COSORI’s hands-free smart Aeroblaze multi-cooker air fryer that delivers smartphone control alongside Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. Take a closer look right here.

Dash Chef Series 7-in-1 Convection Air Fry Oven features:

7 in 1 APPLIANCE: Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast with browning levels from light to dark, Warm (up to 450°), Convection Bake, and Rotisserie, all in a single appliance, making mealtime more efficient and taking up less space on your countertop or cupboards.

HEALTHIER FRIED FOOD: This versatile countertop convection oven is also a full air fryer, with AirCrisp technology that cooks using hot air for crispy fried foods with 75% less fat than deep frying without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food.

LARGE CAPACITY: 23L capacity is perfect for large families, entertaining, picky eaters and more. Holds up to 6 slices of toast, a whole rotisserie chicken, or a 12-inch pizza

