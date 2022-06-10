IKEA partners with Swedish House Media to launch first record player and more

IKEA is teaming up with electronic music artists Swedish House Mafia to create exploring music and creativity at home easier for those who “produce, perform, play or just love music.” The OBEGRÄNSAD collection is set to launch this Fall with three more products announced: a desk for music production, an armchair, and a record player.

IKEA has partnered up with other brands before, such as the IKEA x ASUS ROG lineup of gamer-centric gear, and is now working with Swedish House Mafia to make the OBEGRÄNSAD collection. The name of this collection means unlimited in Swedish to represent those with a “limited budget but unlimited creativity.” The latest products from this lineup announced at the 2022 Milan Design Week include a desk designed for music production, an armchair perfect for listening to music, and a record player that makes its presence known in any room. This collaboration was announced last September with a planned launch date being September 2022, though this release timeframe has been substituted for Fall 2022 in recent material.

We are very excited and happy to announce the collaboration with Swedish House Mafia. With their solid expertise in music production, we hope to be able together to democratize creativity and music production so that even more people can be more creative at home. James Futcher, Product Design Leader at IKEA of Sweden

The desk

IKEA x Swedish House Mafia Desk Speaker Stand

The OBEGRÄNSAD desk will be the core centerpiece for upcoming music creators with its focus on optimizing the layout for speakers and other equipment. Stands included with the desk will elevate your speakers to ear-level for clearer sound with less distortion; there is also a pull-out shelf where you could place your midi keyboard, so it stays out of the way when not needed, but is accessible within moments. This will also keep your desk clear for other mixers and equipment that a keyboard would take up.

The arm chair

IKEA x Swedish House Mafia Arm Chair

The OBEGRÄNSAD arm chair “represents the perfect balance of form and function central to this collaboration.” The minimalist design pairs function and comfort to create a relaxing environment to enjoy music at home. Adjustable straps will allow you to fine-tune the comfort level, so it will work just right for you.

Armchairs are a place to unwind, reflect, and set oneself into the creative flow. The OBEGRÄNSAD armchair manifests the importance of comfort. James Futcher, Creative Leader at IKEA of Sweden

The record player

IKEA x Swedish House Mafia Record Player

IKEA has had a collection of speakers for a while now that “elegantly blend into home furnishing,” but it has never made a record player. Now, that has changed.

This isn’t the first time IKEA has attempted to produce a player, but it fell through due to strict design requirements and cost-consciousness, but this led to IKEA designers essentially requiring a player to be a part of the OBEGRÄNSAD collection. This record player is powered by a simple USB connection and can even be hooked up to an external speaker using the RCA ports integrated into the unit. IKEA has even written up a “behind-the-scenes” article, if you want to learn more about this record player’s story.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love seeing IKEA collaborations with other brands such as Spotify, Sonos, and ASUS ROG to either launch new products or upgrade existing options aimed at improving some home experience. For the ASUS ROG collaboration, it was making gamer-centric chairs, desk accessories, and more. My desk chair is actually one of those IKEA x ASUS ROG chairs and works great.

