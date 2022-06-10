Sun Joe Gold Box sale discounts 48V electric mower to $193 (Save 31%), more from $25

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Sun Joe electric outdoor tools and accessories starting at $25 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick amongst the rest of the deals falls to the 48V iON+ Cordless Brushless Lawn Mower Kit at $193.33. Down from $279, this is not only one of the first overall discounts to date, but also a new all-time low at 31% off. Sun Joe’s recent 16-inch cordless lawn mower has now gone on sale just in time to finally make last year’s yard care season the last one relying on gas and oil. This electric model will have you cutting the lawn all spring and into summer with an 800W motor that can go for nearly 2 hours with the included pair of iON+ batteries. There’s also adjustable cutting deck height as well as a 12-gallon collection bag on the back.

Throughout the rest of today’s sale, you’ll find an assortment of other ways to refresh your yard care kit ahead of summer. Pricing starts at $25 and includes everything from electric pressure washers to leaf blowers and more. And much like the lead deal, these discounts will only be available through the end of the day.

Over in our Green Deals guide this week, you’ll also find a whole other collection of gear to finally adopt a more environmentally-friendly approach this summer. Ranging from even deeper discounts on pressure washers to cultivators for the garden and more, you’ll want to check out all of the week’s best deals that on top of being green themselves, will also save you some green.

Sun Joe 48V iON+ Mower features:

MOW POWER! Cutting-edge grass-grooming tech meets the 24V iON+ Series with the 48-Volt Cordless Lawn Mower from SUN JOE. Powered by the exclusive iON+ lithium-ion battery system, Sun Joe includes two 24-Volt, 4.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries for no-fade power + performance, with zero carbon emissions for cleaner air. And the dual-port charger quickly powers up two batteries at once

