The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC

Announced as part of yesterday’s Summer Game Fest, we got news of a new multiplayer The Last Of Us game as well as a PS5 remake for the iconic original title. However, something that we didn’t find out until later was that there’s also a PC counterpart coming for The Last Of Us remake, dubbed The Last Of Us Part I. This is just the latest in the series of Sony’s PlayStation-exclusive titles to make their way to PC. While we don’t know the exact date the game will launch for PC, head below for more information on the upcoming release.

Is Sony just going to release all its exclusives on PC?

On the heels of Spider-Man coming to PC, it now seems like one of Sony’s most popular titles is making its way to Microsoft’s desktop gaming platform. The Last Of Us is an iconic title for PlayStation, and the original game is being remade for PlayStation 5, releasing this September. Coming in at a full price of $70, or $80 for the Digital Deluxe, this won’t be a budget-friendly game even though it’s an age-old story first released back in 2013.

To keep content fresh, but recognizable, the developers used Ashley Johnson, Troy Baker, and the rest of the original cast for The Last Of Us Part I. However, they utilized a new AI in the game as well as a refreshed combat mechanic to make it feel nice and new.

Of course, being a PlayStation 5 (and future PC) game, The Last Of Us Part I will take full advantage of 3D audio, DualSense adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback as well as adding more accessibility features than what The Last Of Us Part II had.

As we mentioned above, The Last Of Us Part I will launch on PlayStation 5 on September 2 for $70, though there’s a Digital Deluxe edition, which includes some items and features early, for $80, and a Firefly edition at $100, which brings a SteelBook cover for the physical edition too. Pre-orders are open now.

9to5Toys’ Take

The Last Of Us is another game in the lineup of PlayStation exclusives that I’ve always wanted to play but never got around to when I had a PS4 Pro. Now, I have no PlayStation or Xbox as I game exclusively on PC. So, knowing that I’ll be able to enjoy some of the best stories in gaming without having to own a dedicated console makes me quite happy overall.

Sadly, we don’t have an expected announcement date for The Last Of Us Part I on PC, and all we really know is that the title is “in development” per the trailer above. However, that’s at least a glimmer of hope that it’ll launch shortly after the game hits PlayStation 5, and I honestly can’t wait for it.

