Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales break away from PS exclusivity, coming to PC

Announced at yesterday’s PlayStation State of Play showcase, another once-PlayStation exclusive is swinging onto another platform with both Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales coming to PC later this summer. This is far from the first Sony exclusive coming to PC, but it does mark one of the largest titles to leave the PlayStation platform for a wider audience. What all does this mean and when will it be available? Let’s take a closer look.

PC is becoming the new home for PlayStation-exclusive titles like Spider-Man

While a lot was announced at the PlayStation State of Play last night, this was one of the most important topics, I’d say. Developed by Insomniac Games and built in collaboration with Marvel, these games have always been built to be played on PlayStation consoles exclusively.

We received a trailer for Spider-Man Remastered and it’s confirmed that the game will fully support mouse and keyboard, something the PlayStation just can’t offer. Another thing coming to the PC ports of the game are adjustable render settings, ray-traced reflections, and more. The games have been “fully optimized” for PC. Spider-Man Remastered will launch on PC on August 12, 2022 while Miles Morales will come to desktop later this fall.

9to5Toys’ Take

Exclusive titles are something I’m becoming tired of writing about. While Microsoft is making some games “exclusive” with its Bethesda purchase, you’ll actually be able to play them on essentially any platform still thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. That, plus the fact that the games will run on both Windows or Xbox, make it a little less infuriating. Sony, on the other hand, requires you to own their console to play PlayStation-exclusive games.

We have seen a few games jump the console exclusivity barrier, including Days Gone, Bugsnax, and Horizon Zero Dawn. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the Spider-Man series has been a headlining seller for PlayStation, either, so the fact that Sony is choosing to port that to PC instead of something else, like Horizon Forbidden West, is a bit shocking to me. Either way, we’re now getting both of the most iconic Marvel games to hit modern platforms on PC, making them much more accessible for gamers. I, for one, will most likely pick up the games post-launch to play through them as they’re both ones I’ve been wanting to play, but couldn’t due to not having a PlayStation 5.

Will you be picking up Spider-Man Remastered or Miles Morales on PC? Let us know in the comments below.

