Summer Game Fest showcase starts now: COD MW2, Street Fighter 6, Gotham Knights, more

While E3 2022 may have officially been canceled, Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards fame is helping the cause with this year’s edition of Summer Game Fest. While Microsoft and Bethesda have a big summer showcase set for this weekend, the big midyear game reveals and announcements are kicking off right now with the Summer Game Fest livestream. Alongside an appearance from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, we are expecting to see more on the upcoming Call of Duty title as well as the latest coming out of Gotham City, Capcom titles, and more. Head below to follow along with today’s Summer Game Fest stream.

Summer Game Fest showcase

While we will likely have to wait until this Sunday’s big Xbox show to hear about anything from the Bethesda studios titles and first-party Microsoft IP, the teased lineup of today’s Summer Game Fest showcase sounds quite enticing.

More on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which is set to bring Task Force 141 back to life on October 28 later this year, is slated for today’s show. But we are also expecting to see what’s next for the brilliant Cuphead platformer-meets-boss rush game as well as the upcoming Callisto Protocol title we got a peek at during the latest PlayStation State of Play presentation – it is set for release in December. From there, Keighley has promised “reveals from games” like Street Fighter 6 and Gotham Knights.

Everything kicks off now as part of the Summer Game Fest livestream you’ll find below. Stay locked to this post after the show wraps up for full-res gameplay footage from the biggest demos and announcements on display.

Join Geoff Keighley for a spectacular Summer Game Fest showcase of what’s next in video games with world premieres, first looks, gameplay demos and more! Plus Day of the Devs! Featuring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, The Callisto Protocol, Cuphead, One Piece Odyssey, Gotham Knights, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and so much more!

Updating…

New Street Fighter 6 details

Capcom unveils first look gameplay on Guile for SF6

Aliens Dark Descent

World premier trailer for Aliens Dark Decent for consoles and PC

The Callisto Protocol

Extended trailer and first look at actual gameplay, launched December 2, 2022

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 world premiere gameplay footage

Flashback 2

30 years after the original release, Flashback is making a triumphant return with Flashback 2…coming winter 2022

Witchfire

New Witchfire gameplay trailer, coming to early access soon

Fort Solis

World premiere of new game Fort Solis starring Troy Baker

Routine

World premiere of new game Routine coming to Xbox and PC

Outriders Worldslayer

Outriders Worldslayer World Premiere Trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022.

Stormgate

From Frost Giant Studios comes the world premiere of RTS Stormgate

Highwater

New indie game Highwater showcases debut gameplay trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022.

American Arcadia

Gameplay trailer for upcoming American Arcadia

Goat Simulator 3

New world premiere trailer for Goat Simulator 3…coming fall 2022

Marvel Midnight Suns

New look at Marvel Midnight Suns

Cuphead Delicious Last Course

Cuphead Delicious Last Course DLC is launching June 30, 2022 with new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

Neon White

Neon White for Switch releases June 16.

One Piece Odyssey

One Piece World Premiere Trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022.

Gotham Knights

New look at Nightwing from the upcoming Gotham Knights game

Multi-player The Last of Us game and The Last Us PS5 remake

New standalone multi-player The Last of Us game

Outside of Summer Game Fest, we will have coverage of the upcoming Microsoft showcases and more as we move through the summer game reveal season. In the meantime, stay tuned to our daily roundups of the best price drops on games and consoles so you don’t get stuck paying full price for the titles you want most. Then check the latest details on Xbox Game Pass coming to Samsung displays as well as the first deal on Mario Strikers Battle League.

