AirPods Max return to all-time low of $429 in several styles following $120 discount

Following up the discounts on Apple’s true wireless releases from last week, Amazon is now offering the best price to date on its higher-end AirPods Max. Arriving in several styles, the over-ear headphones are now down to $429 shipped. Normally fetching $549, this is $20 under our previous mention, a new 2022 low outright, and matching the best price to date overall last set back in December.

AirPods Max sit atop the rest of Apple’s personal listening stable with a suite of flagship features in tow. Best-in-class active noise cancellation is going to be the main selling point for many, with the additions of Spatial Audio, Hey Siri support, and 20-hour playback to round out the spec sheet. Then there’s the premium design that pairs an aluminum frame with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For those who don’t want the over-ear design, Apple’s AirPods 3 are still about as good as it gets for earbuds right now. While not seeing anywhere near as notable of a markdown as the AirPods Max, you can still grab the latest buds from Apple with Hey Siri and new MagSafe charging case at $150.

Though in-between the latest entry-level offering and the flagship models above, the most recent versions of AirPods Pro are also worth considering. Not only do they arrive with ANC and Spatial Audio to complement the refreshed MagSafe case, but are also now on sale for the second-best price to date at $175. Down from $249, these are worth a look for the most premium wire-free solutions in Apple’s stable.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!