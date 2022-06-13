Upgrade your battlestation with LG’s 27-inch UltraGear 1080p 240Hz IPS Monitor at $227

Amazon is now offering the LG UltraGear 27-inch 1080p 240Hz IPS Gaming Monitor (27GN750-B) for $226.99 shipped. Recently the price has been fluctuating between $260 and $300, making this deal an up to 24% discount and is a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The IPS panel of this LG gaming monitor features 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and is further enhanced by HDR10 support for “rich colors and contrast.” NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support mean that your games won’t have any tearing when running at the high 240Hz refresh rate for a smooth gaming experience. Connectivity is handled by two HDMI ports alongside a single DisplayPort input. The thin bezels also make for a more immersive experience when using multiple monitors as well. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

While the included desk stand that comes with this LG monitor is nice and features height, pivot, and tilt adjustments, you may have a smaller desk with limited real estate. You can reclaim this space by using some of your savings and picking up the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Gas Spring Desk Mount for $28. This mount clamps to your desk either going through a grommet hole or a c-clamp on the desk edge and can support monitors up to 32-inches and 17.6 pounds in size. The gas spring used inside this monitor arm will support the weight making adjustments easy and requiring little effort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. You can also stop by today’s roundup of the best console video game deals headlined by Amazon’s buy two get one free sale on select games. Need to pick up a new USB-C hub? Check out this deal on Satechi’s aluminum 9-in-1 hub for $80.

LG UltraGear 27-inch 1080p 240Hz IPS Gaming Monitor features:

Even if you’re not a pro gamer, you’ll feel like one with LG’s 27″ Ultra Gear monitor. A super-fast IPS 1ms and 240Hz gaming monitor. Cutting-edge tech gives you the edge with features like NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, lightning-fast response times, multiple gamer modes and Full HD resolution. Virtually no tearing or stuttering. Less latency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!